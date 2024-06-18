Some players could miss start of Champions League qualifying if their teams go far at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — If Slovakia, Romania and Switzerland continue hot starts to the European Championship, some players might be unavailable to begin the Champions League season with their title-winning clubs in three weeks’ time. Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka plays for Slovan Bratislava which was drawn Tuesday to play Struga from North Macedonia in the first qualifying round. Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 and four of its squad is with national champion FCSB. Switzerland forward Kwadwo Duah is a key goalscorer for Bulgarian champion Ludogorets. The Euro 2024 round of 16 plays through July 2. That’s just seven days before the next Champions League starts.

