Some men’s tennis players will get a guaranteed income under a new ATP Tour plan

LONDON (AP) — Men’s professional tennis players ranked in the Top 100 will be guaranteed an annual income of $300,000 in 2024 under a new financial program announced the ATP Tour. The program revealed Tuesday is called Baseline and starts with a three-year trial beginning next season. The tour said it hopes to help more players make a sustainable living. The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through Baseline each season. As part of something called “guaranteed base earnings,” the ATP will make up the difference if players do not reach certain thresholds: $300,000 for the Top 100, $150,000 for players ranked from 101 to 175 and $75,000 for those ranked from 176 to 250.

