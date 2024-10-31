Some game-changing QB switches in FBS even with most Week 1 starters still in that role

There have been some game-changing quarterback switches in FBS this season. Two-thirds of the 134 FBS quarterbacks who began the season as starters are still in those roles. But 10th-ranked Texas A&M is the only team in the SEC going into November without a conference loss after redshirt freshman Marcel Reed sparked a 31-point surge after halftime against LSU. Tulsa had the second-biggest comeback in school history with its backup. No. 21 SMU is still undefeated in ACC play in its league debut after an early QB change. There are 69 FBS teams with the same starter for every game, including 21 of the Top 25 teams.

