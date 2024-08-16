Solo show helps Kerbaol become first home rider to win stage in women’s Tour de France

MORTEAU, France (AP) — Cedrine Kerbaol has soloed to the biggest victory of her career as she became the first home rider to win a stage in the three-year history of the women’s Tour de France. Kerbaol lifted her arms above her head and made a heart sign with her hands as she crossed the line at the end of the sixth stage, a hilly 159.2-kilometer route from Remiremont to Morteau. She finished 21 seconds ahead of Marianne Vos and Liane Lippert. The victory also lifted Kerbaol into second spot in the general classification, 16 seconds behind Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland heading into the last two stages in the high mountains. American Kristen Faulkner was third, 19 seconds behind Niewiadoma.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.