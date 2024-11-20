Solo Ball scores 12 points as No. 2 UConn beats East Texas A&M 81-46

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to lead second-ranked UConn to an 81-46 victory over East Texas A&M. Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley added 11 points apiece, and Aidan Mahaney finished with 10 for the unbeaten Huskies. Tarris Reed Jr. had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks off the bench. Camerin James had 18 points for East Texas A&M. UConn, the two-time defending NCAA champion, led 26-17 with 5:57 left in the first half. The Huskies made their next five shots from the field and ended the period on a 16-3 run to take a 42-20 lead at the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.