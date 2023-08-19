Solly March scores 2 as Brighton routs Wolverhampton 4-1

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Solly March has scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League. The English winger had a career-high seven league goals last year. He scored his second and third of this campaign shortly after halftime at Molineux Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñan netted for the visitors before the break. Hwang Hee-Chan got the home team on the board in the 61st with a header from a corner. That’s back-to-back routs for manager Roberto De Zerbi’s team which beat promoted Luton 4-1 in the season opener.

