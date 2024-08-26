Solheim Cup veteran Georgia Hall among four captain’s picks for Europe team to face United States

LONDON (AP) — Georgia Hall will play in her fifth straight Solheim Cup after the English golfer was among four captain’s picks for the competition against the United States next month. Hall, three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen all return from the European team that retained the trophy after a 14-14 tie in Spain last year. Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland was the only debutant picked by captain Suzann Pettersen on Monday. The 2024 Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. U.S. captain Stacy Lewis will name her three picks Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.