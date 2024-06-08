Soles has 5 RBIs in 11-run 2nd, NC State beats Georgia 18-1 at Athens Super Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Soles had two doubles and five RBIs in N.C. State’s 11-run second inning and the Wolfpack routed Georgia 18-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Athens Super Regional. Soles hit a three-RBI double down the line in right and Eli Serrano III hit the next pitch over the wall in right center to make it 6-0 in the second. Butterworth added an RBI single before Nixon and Soles each hit two-RBI doubles to give No. 10 seed N.C. State an 11-0 lead. N.C. State can clinch a berth in the College World Series with a win in Game 2. Corey Collins singled to right in the bottom of the fifth for seventh-seeded Georgia (42-16) to make it 13-1.

