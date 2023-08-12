Solanke late goal helps Bournemouth salvage 1-1 draw with West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Dominic Solanke has scored a late goal to help Bournemouth salvage a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League in Andoni Iraola’s debut as manager of the Cherries. Solanke collected a loose ball in the box, rounded goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and slotted it into the net in the 82nd minute at Vitality Stadium. Jarrod Bowen had put the Hammers ahead with a left-footed curler in the 51st. Iraola was hired in June after Bournemouth fired Gary O’Neil, who was let go despite keeping the team in the Premier League last season with four matches to spare.

