Solanke hat trick edges Bournemouth to win at 10-man Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Dominic Solanke has grabbed a hat trick for Bournemouth to win at Nottingham Forest 3-2 and ruin Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge at the City Ground in the English Premier League. Forest looked like overcoming the controversial first-half red card to Willy Boly to earn a worthy point after Chris Wood headed them level in the 74th minute. But Solanke, who scored twice in seven minutes to overturn Anthony Elanga’s opener for Forest, broke their hearts when he headed home in the fifth minute of time added on.

