Solanke brace lifts Bournemouth out of relegation zone with 2-0 win over Newcastle

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth turned into a nightmare after Dominic Solanke’s brace condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League. Magpies boss Howe was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017. Howe saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten league run end and its injury crisis deepen as it lost Miguel Almiron to what looked like another hamstring problem midway through the first half. It was only a second win of the season for Bournemouth and lifted the team out of the bottom three. Newcastle dropped to seventh.

