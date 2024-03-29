Soft free agent market helps D-backs find angle to land Jordan Montgomery on $25M, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $25 million, one-year deal. Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions’ rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he’s ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason. The contract includes a vesting option for 2025.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.