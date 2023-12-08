Sofia Goggia wins first speed race of weather-hit World Cup ski season in super-G. Shiffrin is 4th

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Sofia Goggia won a women’s super-G as skiing’s World Cup was finally able to hold its first speed race of a weather-affected season, with Mikaela Shiffrin finishing just off the podium. The first seven speed races of the season for men and women were all canceled, but Goggia showed top form immediately by building a huge gap of 0.95 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter. Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami was 1.02 back in third. Shiffrin was fourth, 1.08 behind Goggia, and extended her points lead in the overall World Cup standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.