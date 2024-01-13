Sofia Goggia wins a World Cup downhill and rises to 4th all-time on women’s list led by Lindsey Vonn

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Sofia Goggia is a winner again in World Cup downhill and rises to fourth on the all-time list of career victories in the marquee speed discipline. The 2018 Olympic champion’s first downhill win this season at Altenmarkt in Austria was the 18th of her World Cup career. Only ski greats Lindsey Vonn, Annemarie Moser-Pröll and Renate Götschl have more women’s downhill wins in the World Cup circuit’s 67-year history. Vonn leads with 43. Goggia was 0.10 seconds faster than Stephanie Venier. In a tie for third place Nicol Delago and Mirjam Puchner were both 0.34 behind Goggia.

