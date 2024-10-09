SoFi Stadium will host the CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027

MIAMI (AP) — The semifinals and final of the 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Nations League will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Next year’s event will take place from March 20-23. Opened in 2016, SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. It was the site of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final The Nations League final four was held in Denver in 2021, Las Vegas in 2023 and Arlington, Texas, this year. The United States won the first three editions of the event.

