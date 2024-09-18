Soderstrom and Gelof lead A’s past Cubs 5-3, clinching NL Central crown for Brewers

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom homered and Zack Gelof hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Wednesday, putting the Milwaukee Brewers in the playoffs.

Chicago’s loss clinched the NL Central title for the Brewers, their third in four years. Milwaukee became the first major league team to reach the 2024 postseason.

The 22-year-old Soderstrom drove in two runs and scored two more to help Oakland to its first series victory over the Cubs since 2013. Brent Rooker was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two walks.

Tyler Ferguson (4-2) threw a hitless seventh for the win, and Michel Otañez struck out two in the eighth. Mason Miller earned his 27th save, setting a franchise rookie record.

“Coming into the season and through spring training, we saw the confidence, we saw the demeanor and the ability to handle that high-leverage situation,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We started him out right at the beginning of the year in that closing role, and he’s just had such a great season doing it. The confidence that this club has turning the ball over to him feels really good.”

Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof hits a one-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

Oakland (67-86) has the third-worst record in the American League. But a 5-4 trip against the Astros, White Sox and Cubs, along with a 30-25 mark since the All-Star break, has given the A’s confidence as they look to finish the season strong and build momentum for 2025.

“At this point of the year, obviously out of playoff contention, it’d be pretty easy to just mail that one in in the fifth or sixth inning and try to get back on the road and get back home, but that’s not the character of this group,” Rooker said. “The group of guys in here is going to go out there and fight until the last out and try to win every game possible, and that’s what we did.”

Playing his fourth game since returning from a left wrist injury, Soderstrom hit a home run in the fourth for his first longball since June 28 to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs were held to two hits through four innings, but finally broke through in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki hit RBI singles, and Cody Bellinger’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

The outburst ended rookie starter Brady Basso’s day after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Soderstrom and Tyler Nevin each singled in the seventh, and Lawrence Butler and Rooker brought them home to tie it.

Gelof’s run-scoring double in the eighth regained the lead for Oakland. Gelof advanced to third on the throw, putting him in position to score on a hard-hit grounder to second by Soderstrom that gave the A’s a 5-3 advantage.

Cubs starter Justin Steele had a short return to action in his first game back from elbow tendinitis, going just 2 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits and three walks to go along with a strikeout, then was taken out after loading the bases in the third.

Ethan Roberts took over for the final out of the inning, and zero earned runs were attached to Steele. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before the game that he expected Steele’s start to be short.

Nate Pearson (2-2) took the loss after giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Steele and RHP Jorge López were activated from the 15-day injured list. Chicago optioned RHP Daniel Palencia and RHP Jack Neely to Triple-A Iowa. Steele last pitched in August before starting Wednesday. … Counsell on RHP Hunter Wesneski, out since July 19 with a forearm injury: “He’ll be active when we feel like there’s a need and it’s appropriate, but he’s ready to go.”

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA) pitches Friday at home against the Yankees.

Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA) starts Thursday’s series opener against Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.