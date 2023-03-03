Sociedad slips again in 0-0 draw with Cadiz

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad’s hold on third place in the Spanish league is in danger after it slipped again in a scoreless draw with Cadiz at home. Atletico Madrid is only two points back and can leap head of Sociedad with a win over Sevilla on Saturday. Sociedad had won nine in a row across all competitions before that run came to an end in late January. Since then, the San Sebastian-based club has won only once in the last seven games. Sociedad’s goal is to finish in the top four and earn a Champions League berth. Real Betis in sixth place is only four points back.

