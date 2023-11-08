Sociedad on verge of reaching Champions League knockout stage after 3-1 win over Benfica

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad scored three times in the first 21 minutes to defeat Benfica 3-1 and move closer to reaching the Champions League round of 16 for the second time in its history. Sociedad will secure a spot in the next stage if Inter Milan wins at Salzburg in the other Group D match later on Wednesday. The Spanish club advanced to the last 16 in its debut in Europe’s top club competition in 2003-04. Benfica was eliminated after its fourth loss in four matches. The Portuguese team had reached the quarterfinals the last two seasons.

