Sociedad caps impressive return to Champions League with 0-0 draw at Inter to win group

MILAN (AP) — Real Sociedad has capped an impressive return to Europe’s elite by winning its Champions League group for the first time. A 0-0 draw at Inter Milan was enough to see the Spanish team top Group D on goal difference. The two teams finished the group stage level on points and on head-to-head after they also drew in the opening match. Sociedad has conceded only two goals and is unbeaten in its first season back in the Champions League in a decade. Both teams were already qualified for the knockout stage but the match at San Siro was a direct battle for top spot and the chance to avoid some of the strongest teams in the last 16.

