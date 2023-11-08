Sociedad beats Benfica 3-1 and reaches Champions League knockout stage for 2nd time in its history

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad scored three times in the first 21 minutes to defeat Benfica 3-1 and reach the Champions League round of 16 for the second time in its history. Sociedad secured a spot in the next stage after Inter Milan won 1-0 at Salzburg in the other Group D match on Wednesday. The Spanish club had advanced to the last 16 in its debut in Europe’s top club competition in 2003-04. Benfica was eliminated after its fourth loss in four matches. The Portuguese team had reached the quarterfinals the last two seasons.

