Social media personality Ricky Cobb to debut show on OutKick beginning on Aug. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media personality Ricky Cobb will debut a show on OutKick beginning on Aug. 12. The Ricky Cobb Show will be a 90-minute daily program on the multimedia platform. It will air every morning beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Cobb runs @Super70sSports on Twitter/X. The Ricky Cobb Show will be available on OutKick.com, across OutKick’s social channels and on all major podcast platforms. The addition of Cobb’s show gives OutKick, seven hours of daily programming.

