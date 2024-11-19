Soccer’s ‘worst’ national team rises toward 2026 World Cup chance after Nations League group win

GENEVA (AP) — The official worst national team in men’s soccer is within sight of entering qualifying playoffs for the 2026 World Cup in North America. San Marino’s stunning progress this year as the team ranked No. 210 by FIFA was capped Monday by a 3-1 win in Liechtenstein. It sealed winning a UEFA Nations League group and can earn San Marino a ticket to World Cup qualifying playoffs in March 2026. Beating Liechtenstein a first time in September ended a 20-year winless run in all games. San Marino’s all-time record in World Cup qualifiers is zero wins, two draws and 76 losses.

