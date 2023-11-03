Soccer’s prestigious Ballon d’Or awards to be co-organized by European governing body UEFA

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer’s most prestigious individual prize will be co-organized by UEFA from next year, giving the European soccer body a global event that traditionally out-ranks FIFA’s own world awards. UEFA says it will jointly organize the Ballon d’Or awards and ceremony from 2024 with Groupe Amaury which publishes France Football and L’Equipe. France Football magazine created the Ballon d’Or in 1956. For six seasons from 2010 the award was known as FIFA Ballon d’Or and ceremonies were held in Zurich. The latest edition was held Monday in Paris Lionel Messi won the men’s prize for the eighth time and Aitana Bonmatí won her first women’s award.

