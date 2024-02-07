Soccer star Dani Alves to testify during trial for alleged sexual assault of a woman in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves is set to give testimony Wednesday before a Barcelona court during the last day of his trial for alleged sexual assault of a young woman. The 40-year-old Alves will have his chance to speak after spending two days listening to testimony from the alleged victim, civilian witnesses and police officers. Alves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, 2022. He has denied any wrongdoing. State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years. The trial concludes Wednesday. A verdict normally takes weeks to be delivered.

