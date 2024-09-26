Soccer-related arrests have risen in England and Wales and West Ham has the most cases again

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The U.K. government says soccer-related arrests are the on rise in England and Wales. The highest number of cases were recorded at West Ham matches for the third year in a row. There were nearly 2,600 football-related arrests in the 2023-24 season. That’s a 14% increase on the previous year, figures released by the Home Office showed on Thursday. The government says the rise was driven by arrests relating to the possession of class A drugs and this year’s European Championship in Germany.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.