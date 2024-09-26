Soccer-related arrests have risen in England and Wales and West Ham has the most cases again

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Police gather outside the Oak Stand entrance to Luton Town ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town against West Ham United, in Luton, England, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The U.K. government says soccer-related arrests are the on rise in England and Wales. The highest number of cases were recorded at West Ham matches for the third year in a row. There were nearly 2,600 football-related arrests in the 2023-24 season. That’s a 14% increase on the previous year, figures released by the Home Office showed on Thursday. The government says the rise was driven by arrests relating to the possession of class A drugs and this year’s European Championship in Germany.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.