Soccer players’ union publishes study on workload that supports legal cases against FIFA

GENEVA (AP) — The physical and psychological demands on elite soccer players last season have been detailed by their global union FIFPRO, which is challenging governing body FIFA in two legal cases. FIFPRO has published its annual Player Workload Monitoring report that surveyed about 1,500 players. It aims to back legal arguments against FIFA that too much is being asked of the union’s members without proper consultation about constant expansion of international competitions. FIFPRO says this season is a tipping point with a new 32-team Club World Cup at the end.

