Soccer players’ union files criminal complaint against Slovenian champion club for alleged bullying

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The soccer players’ union in Slovenia has filed a criminal complaint against national champion Olimpija Ljubljana for alleged bullying of players over their contracts. The global players’ union FIFPRO says it “strongly supports” its Slovenian affiliate. The union “condemns any unlawful behavior by football clubs aimed at forcing players to terminate or change contract terms.” The union in Slovenia claims players Pascal Estrada, Marko Mijailovic, top scorer Rui Pedro and Mustafa Nukic were “bullied, harassed and humiliated” by Olimpija and excluded from first-team training. Three of the four have now left the club.

