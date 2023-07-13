Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francisco Seco]

GENEVA (AP) — Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has published analysis of its members’ workload during the 32 teams’ road to the Women’s World Cup that kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand. It noted: A risk of overloading players in Europe. Too few competitive games in other parts of the world. Professionalizing domestic leagues too slowly. A key takeaway suggested European teams and players with clubs in Europe will be the best prepared to succeed. The first Women’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams has Haiti, Morocco, Panama and Philippines among teams making their debut.

