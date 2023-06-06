Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection
By STEVE DOUGLAS and JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
FILE - England players comfort teammate Bukayo Saka after he failed to score a penalty during a penalty shootout after extra time during of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Missing penalties in a major international soccer final was bad enough for three Black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who were on England's national team. Being subjected to a torrent of racial abuse on social media in the aftermath made it even worse. Saka, who has more than 1 million followers on Twitter, remains on social media despite the abuse after England's Euro 2020 loss. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carl Recine]
LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It’s the latest form of racism blighting the world’s most popular sport. It’s technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There’s also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Former soccer player Mark Bright speaks to Associated Press during an interview in London, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Former Premier League striker Bright, who is Black and regularly suffered racial abuse inside stadiums in the 1980s, was exchanging messages with friends on a WhatsApp group when three Black players for England — Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho — missed penalties in a shootout loss to Italy in the 2020 European Championship final. "We all messaged each other and said, 'Oh God, here we go.' Because we know what's around the corner," Bright told the AP. "That's what we expected and this is where, once again, you say 'What can be done about it?' (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein
Former soccer player Mark Bright speaks to Associated Press during an interview in London, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Former Premier League striker Bright, who is Black and regularly suffered racial abuse inside stadiums in the 1980s, was exchanging messages with friends on a WhatsApp group when three Black players for England — Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho — missed penalties in a shootout loss to Italy in the 2020 European Championship final. "We all messaged each other and said, 'Oh God, here we go.' Because we know what's around the corner," Bright told the AP. "That's what we expected and this is where, once again, you say 'What can be done about it?' (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)