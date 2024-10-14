Soccer player unions and leagues in Europe go to Brussels with latest legal challenge against FIFA

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a busy soccer season when players have talked of going on strike, their union has teamed up with domestic leagues to go to the European Union with a formal complaint against FIFA. They’re making a long-promised challenge about how FIFA adds new and bigger men’s competitions. FIFA will launch a 32-team Club World Cup in the United States in June and the 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams instead of 32. It’s the latest soccer dispute playing out in a legal arena. FIFA has been pressured by recent cases on the Super League, player agent regulations and transfer market.

