Soccer player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Manchester City defender John Stones and Formula One driver Alex Albon have joined Steph Curry in investing in a franchise in the high-tech golf competition created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Stones and Albon have through investing in Lisbon-based fund manager Apex joined Curry in the group backing the San Francisco team in the TGL project that launches next year. The competition is a team-based golf league played over 15 holes where longer shots played off real grass or sand are hit into a giant simulator. Short-game shots are played to a high-tech green complex

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.