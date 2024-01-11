Soccer player Stones, F1 driver Albon invest in team from Woods and McIlroy’s high-tech golf project

By The Associated Press
Urawa Reds' Ken Iwao, center, watches as Manchester City's John Stones controls the ball during the Soccer Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Urawa Reds and Manchester City FC at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Manchester City defender John Stones and Formula One driver Alex Albon have joined Steph Curry in investing in a franchise in the high-tech golf competition created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Stones and Albon have through investing in Lisbon-based fund manager Apex joined Curry in the group backing the San Francisco team in the TGL project that launches next year. The competition is a team-based golf league played over 15 holes where longer shots played off real grass or sand are hit into a giant simulator. Short-game shots are played to a high-tech green complex

