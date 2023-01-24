Soccer player left paralyzed hails legal landmark for others

GENEVA (AP) — A Brazilian player who was paralyzed after a collision during a game believes his legal case was a landmark for soccer. Leandro Padovani lost his claim at sport’s highest court for compensation against his former club in Iran. However, Padovani and the global players’ union FIFPRO say it was also a win because it established that future personal injury claims can he judged by FIFA. A tribunal at soccer’s world body had declined his case. The union said Padovani suffered head and neck injuries in 2018 while playing for Iranian club Esteghlal, which did not have insurance to cover the injury.

