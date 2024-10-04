Soccer player in England’s second division suspended for biting opponent during ill-tempered game

PRESTON, England (AP) — A soccer player has been suspended for eight matches and fined 15,000 pounds (around $20,000) after biting an opponent during a fiery match between Preston and Blackburn England’s second division. Preston’s Milutin Osmajic admitted he committed an act of violent conduct when biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck late in the game on Sept. 22. Osmajic wasn’t sent off for the incident, despite Beck appearing to tell referee Matt Donohue that he had been bitten. The English Football Association said the suspension and fine was due to misconduct.

