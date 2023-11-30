Soccer player agents win key legal ruling in England against FIFA rules aiming to curb their fees

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lost a key ruling in London against its plans to regulate soccer player agents and cap the fees and commissions they earn. A group of agents challenged the proposed FIFA rules at an arbitration tribunal hearing in September. FIFA confirmed the tribunal ruled in favor of the agents, leaving the future of the project in doubt. The English case was among several national challenges in Europe to rules FIFA wanted to enforce on Oct. 1. FIFA wanted to curb excesses in an industry that earned hundreds of millions of dollars each season.

