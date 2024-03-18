Soccer-mad F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French soccer club

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into soccer. Not as a player but as an investor in Versailles, a club from the Paris suburb playing in the French third division. The Frenchman will join the club as a joint shareholder. His partners are Alexandre Mulliez, the grandson of the founder of Auchan multinational retail group, and his partner Fabien Lazare. The club has not revealed the percentage of Gasly’s shareholding. Mulliez took over the financially stricken club last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.