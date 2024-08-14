Soccer heading for ‘point of saturation’ as more games added to calendar, says Premier League chief

LONDON (AP) — The head of the Premier League says soccer will reach saturation point if more matches are added to the calendar. England’s top league is part of a legal challenge against FIFA alongside other domestic competitions in Europe and player unions. They argue the game’s global governing body has not consulted with them in any meaningful way on the sport’s calendar and have been urging a rethink on what they claimed was an “inherently abusive” decision-making process, including expanding the men’s World Cup and Club World Cup. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters believes too much soccer risks turning people off.

