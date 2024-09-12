Soccer great Boban says he’s doesn’t want UEFA presidency but aims barb at former boss Čeferin

GENEVA (AP) — Soccer great Zvonimir Boban, who resigned from UEFA in protest this year, says he doesn’t want to be its president. Boban did suggest in an Italian interview that UEFA needs “a real football man” in a barb at technocrats who he claims think they’re bigger than the game. The former Croatia and AC Milan player left as UEFA chief of football in January when president Aleksander Čeferin was moving to change legal statutes to let him stay in office longer. It was suggested Boban was positioning for a UEFA presidential challenge. Boban tells Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday he’s not interested.

