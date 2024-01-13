Soccer game in English third tier abandoned after Reading fans storm field to protest against owner

READING, England (AP) — A third-division match between Reading and Port Vale has been abandoned just 16 minutes into the first half after around 1,000 home fans invaded the pitch to protest against the club’s ownership, with many of them refusing to leave. Reading made several appeals over the stadium loudspeakers and social media for fans to leave the field and allow the League One game to resume. But it was eventually abandoned with the score at 0-0. Reading fans have long been unhappy with the club’s owner, Chinese businessman Dai Yongge, accusing him of financial mismanagement. Reading has been deducted a total of four points this season for failing to pay players on time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.