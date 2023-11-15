Soccer friendly between Belgium and Serbia switched from Brussels to Leuven after heavy rain

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s soccer friendly against Serbia has been switched to Leuven after heavy rain made the field at Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable. The Belgian soccer federation said Wednesday’s match will be held instead at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven with no fans allowed. Spectators who had bought tickets will get a refund. Belgium is set to face Azerbaijan in a qualifying game for next year’s European Championship on Sunday at King Baudouin stadium. The federation said the location for that Group F match remains the same “until further notice.” Belgium has already qualified for next year’s European Championship in Germany.

