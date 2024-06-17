Soccer fans unhappy with transport issues at Euro 2024 but authorities downplay concerns

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Complaints from soccer fans about transportation issues around the European Championship game between England and Serbia in Gelsenkirchen have been downplayed by local authorities. Supporters experienced long and crowded lines for trams to and from Arena AufSchalke for Sunday’s match won 1-0 by England. Delays on the network added to the frustrations. An England fans group has described the transport problems as “quite simply ridiculous” and targeted criticism toward UEFA, the tournament organizer. Gelsenkirchen officials say they are satisfied with how transport to and from the match went and defended it when challenged.

