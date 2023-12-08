Soccer fans launch legal challenge to stop French authorities from banning away supporters at games

PARIS (AP) — An umbrella organization for soccer fan groups has taken legal action aimed at stopping French authorities from banning away supporters attending some games this weekend. The National Supporters’ Association says it has referred the matter to France’s highest administrative court as it seeks to challenge bans targeting four matches, including two in the top-tier of the French league. The bans ordered by the French government and local authorities followed the death of a supporter in Nantes last weekend. Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said this week that preventing supporters from traveling to rival clubs could help restore calm following a series of incidents this season.

