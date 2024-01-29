Soccer fans in Greece will need cellphones to buy tickets in government crackdown on violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Soccer fans in Greece will have to use a state-run digital identification app on their cellphones to buy tickets for soccer games after a security ban on supporters expires next month. The measure is part of a crackdown on sports-related violence that forced soccer clubs to close stadiums to fans for two months through Feb. 12. It was ordered after a police officer was shot with a flare during a fan riot in Athens last month and later died in the hospital from his injuries. Government officials say the new ticket system will resemble electronic boarding passes used at airports and will come into effect on April 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.