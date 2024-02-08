Soccer fan who racially abused player gets 9-month jail sentence in England

GLOUCESTER, England (AP) — A soccer fan who shouted racial insults at a player during a game in England’s third division has been sentenced to nine months in jail. Ryan Ferguson of Liverpool pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment for hurling abuse at Forest Green player Jordon Garrick who is Black. The incident took place last April at a Forest home game against Fleetwood. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Ferguson’s sentence “should serve as a wake-up call” to abusive fans.

