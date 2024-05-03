Soccer fan arrested in Marseille as authorities investigate reports of Nazi salute, monkey chants

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A soccer fan has been arrested by French police as local authorities investigate reports of a Nazi salute and monkey chants from Atalanta supporters at Marseille’s stadium. Marseille and Atalanta drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. One Atalanta fan was filmed in the stands of the Stade Velodrome mimicking a monkey. In another video posted on social media, another supporter was seen performing a Nazi salute. The Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture said Friday that one suspect was arrested with the case referred to the public prosecutor “to investigate the facts.”

