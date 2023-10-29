Soccer fan arrested and banned for life after apparent ‘racist gesture’

GILLINGHAM, England (AP) — A soccer fan was arrested and issued with a lifetime ban after appearing to make a racially offensive gesture during an English fourth division match. Gillingham said it had banned a supporter for life after a video widely shared on social media showed a man make what the club described as a “racist” gesture to Newport striker Omar Bogle. The club said a number of fans had come forward to report the incident and that it had been dealt with quickly. Gillingham director of operations Joe Comper said, “I think it is quite clear – everyone has seen the video and everyone can see what has happened. But it’s important that we, as a club, show that we take it very seriously.”

