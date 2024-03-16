Soccer coach criticized by rival for celebrating in the face of a ball boy after team’s late winner

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — A soccer manager in England has been slammed by a rival coach for celebrating in the face of a 13-year-old ball boy after a late winning goal in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal match. Coventry scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton. That prompted Coventry manager Mark Robins to run over to the ball boy and crouch toward him before later aiming a fist pump in his direction. Robins offered an unprompted apology for his behavior in his post-match news conference. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said Robins’ behavior was “disgusting.”

