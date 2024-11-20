Soccer clubs worldwide get $125 million in money owed from player transfers, $200M more in backlog

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says soccer clubs worldwide have been paid $125 million in money owed to them from transfers of their former players, with money routed via its finance house in Paris. And there’s a backlog of another almost $200 million. A further $31.7 million has been agreed but not sent yet. The payments are being allocated to more than 5,000 grassroots and professional clubs by the FIFA Clearing House. FIFA published an update on two years of work by the clearing house, which started in November 2022 to bring more transparency to the often murky multi-billion dollar transfer industry. It also tries to ensure smaller clubs get cash they are owed from future sales of players they nurtured.

