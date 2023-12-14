Soccer clubs in England, Saudi Arabia fuel record $888M spend on agents fees in transfers

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer clubs in England and Saudi Arabia fueled spending on player agents in international transfer deals to a record $888 million this year. FIFA notes “isolated cases of service fees even surpassing $10 million” in its research of player deals between clubs in different countries. The soccer body lost a key court ruling in London last month which threatens its global regulations that seek to limit how much agents can be paid from deals. The project is stalled in England. FIFA says English clubs were the top spenders paying more than $280 million to agents just from international transfers.

