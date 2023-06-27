Soccer club Stuttgart agrees on deal that’s potentially worth $110 million with Porsche Group

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga team Stuttgart has mainly agreed on a sponsorship deal with local car manufacturer Porsche and consultancy firm MHP that it says could yield more than 100 million euros. The club says Mercedes-Benz will remain its main sponsor though it is giving up naming rights to the stadium. The management and IT consultancy company MHP will take over the stadium name for an initial 10-year period. Stuttgart only narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.