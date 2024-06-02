Soccer club owned by former Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow returns to 1st division in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer club owned by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has secured promotion to the top tier of the Spanish league. Leganes beat Elche 2-0 Sunday to win the second-division title. Its promotion came four years after it was relegated, and two years after the investment group led by Luhnow bought the modest club based in a neighborhood of southern Madrid. Leganes finished with 74 points after 42 matches, two points more than Valladolid, the club owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo which had already secured automatic promotion.

